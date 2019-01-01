Mission Local Membership

Mission Local is an award-winning, independent news site located in San Francisco's Mission District. 

We train young reporters to dig deep on a wide range of issues, from police and fire to commerce and development to profiles and reviews of local artists.

The reporters who have worked here, many of whom are from under-represented communities, have gone on to work locally at KQED, the SF Examiner, CNET, KALW and nationally at the Washington Post, The New York Times, Apple and Facebook.

Your charitable donation automatically makes you a member of Mission Local. You will receive a receipt from our fiscal sponsor, SF Public Press, a 501(c)(3) public charity.


Your Mission Local Membership Goes Toward:

Paid reporters who produce original content.

A part-time developer who makes our site user-friendly.


If your employer has a matching gift program, you can give them SF Public Press's name and ask that the match go to the Mission Local project. Many thanks from all of us at Mission Local!

About the Organization

Mission Local

Hello!

We're a local news site situated in San Francisco's oldest neighborhood - the Mission District.

We have a small, ambitious staff determined to cover citywide issues from the ground up - our ground being the 1.5 square miles that neatly contains everything that is exhilarating and distressing about living in an urban environment.

We launched in 2008 and in 2018 we became a fiscally sponsored project of the San Francisco Public Press a 501(c)3 public charity.

